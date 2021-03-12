PI 365- Springtime at Presque Isle State Park

The four seasons on Presque Isle provide four distinct and unique experiences for park visitors. A new nature program is focusing on springtime at the park.

Many people are hoping to throw off the winter blues and break free of the COVID-19 containment of the past months.

For them, a spring walk on Presque Isle will do the trick. There is, however one piece of advice…prepare for lots of mud.

“When you’re out on the trails, just stick to the trail. They might be a little muddy right now, but to me that makes it all the more fun. If you don’t get muddy, you’re not having fun.” said Stacey Marendt.

There are more tricks to getting the most of a springtime park visit, especially given that many park animals are waking from winter hibernations.

Before heading out, you may want to consider a one-hour virtual workshop on how to get the most out of spring this year. That begins by signing up on your home computer.

“Once you register for the program, you will then be sent a virtual link in order to access the program at your house.” Marendt said.

You’ll want to register before the program is held, which is March 20th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Three naturalists will present the workshop.

To learn more and pre-register, you can click here.