PI 365- Stay at home scavenger hunt

Are there items right in your home that can help explain the behavior of animals on Presque Isle State Park.

Staff members at the park say yes, which has led to an unusual scavenger hunt planned for mid-February.

Staff at the park want to prove to you that common items in your home help explain why animals on the park do what they do. It’s led to an unusual program, a stay at home scavenger hunt. Ten minutes to find 8 to 10 items in your home followed by a virtual workshop.

“These should be all common items that you should be able to find in your house. I don’t want to mention any cause I don’t want to give it away, but they should all be common things like a fork or a spoon, something like that that you should be able to find in your house.” said Stacey Marendt.

After the hunt, the rest of the hour will be used explaining how different animals have different behavior in cold weather and how the items from the scavenger hunt relate.

“So, I’m going to be talking a little bit about animals and what they do in the winter some animals migrate, some hibernate, some hibernate, some stay active all winter and don’t leave.” Marendt said.

The Presque Isle stay at home scavenger hunt is set for President’s Day, February 15th from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It’s free to play along, but you must have a computer with a camera to verify your items.

To sign up, send Stacey an email at smarendt@pa.gov