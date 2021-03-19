PI 365- Stick Bugs

Everything in nature has a defense against predators. Some are strong, some are fast, and a rare few can hide in plain site.

One such insect is the focus of a new program through Presque Isle State Park.

You don’t need a doctorate in biology to know why these are called stick insects. They look like millions of other sticks found all over the woods.

The staff at Presque Isle State Park are explaining these masters of disguise through a virtual workshop planned for Friday March 26th.

“The biology where they live are they good pets? That sort of thing. So we put together a program all about this insect and we will air it virtually and see what people enjoy about it,” said John Laskos, Presque Isle State Park.

The idea actually came from a visitor to the park and it sets the state for April which will be mostly dedicated to climate change.

“Very basic to begin with so it doesn’t confuse anybody and then at the end of the month we have a program the 30th of April all about green cleaning,” said Laskos.

So to recap the virtual program on stick insects is set for March 26th at one o’clock.

April has four weeks of programs on climate change and ends with cleaning with non-toxic chemicals.

To sign up and get your password, call 1-814-833-7424.