PI 365- The Turtles of Presque Isle

Presque Isle staff members are counting to offer workshops by computer as in-person classes remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next week, a program dedicated to park animals who may not be fast but who are fascinating.

They may not win many foot races against rabbits, but turtles play an essential role in the ecology of a place like Presque Isle State Park. They come in more shapes, sizes and species than you might think.

They’re so important that the turtles have earned their own virtual workshop, set to take place Friday, January 22nd at 1:00 p.m.

“We’re going to talk about turtles, their biology, when they start appearing in the spring, what they eat, how many different species that we have and where they go during the winter.” said John Laskos.

You have to register early so that you can get your computer link to take part in the virtual class, for animals so common that they can often get overlooked until they are in the way, of course.

“It’s very common to see them basking out on a log in the park, in the lagoons especially in the spring and summertime when people are always having to show down or stop and wait while the turtles cross the road.” Laskos said.

You must register beforehand to get your login. To do that, you can call 833-7424.