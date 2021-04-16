PI 365- The Value of Recycling

You hear so much about the value of recycling, but did you know that’s not the best thing for environment?

Some recycling myth busting is taking place this Saturday and next, thanks to the environmental educators at Presque Isle.

Earth Day is coming on April 22th. It’s a time set aside to consider environmental protection.

What steps do you take to protect the environment? Do you reduce, reuse, and recycle? The environmental educators at Presque Isle State Park are talking waste in two Saturday sessions, the mission is getting you to think differently about recycling.

“I want people to understand that recycling is not the best thing you can do for the planet. There’s a lot of other steps that you should look to do first.”

Zimmer says there will be some recycling myth busting going on in these virtual sessions.

“You know, there’s a lot of green culture and green washing out there that says you have to buy this super expensive reusable bottle when maybe you could just buy, you know, some sort of drink and reuse that bottle. It’s that kind of thinking that we’re hoping to inspire, reusing things you already have instead of purchasing more to put into the waste stream eventually.” Zimmer said.

You can learn more about what you can do and what you shouldn’t do to protect the environment in either of these two Saturday virtual sessions on April 17th and April 24th.

To learn more on how to register for the event, you can click here for the details.