PI 365- Virtual Classes at Presque Isle State Park

High school students aren’t the only ones learning by computer these days. Those taking part in Presque Isle’s new virtual classrooms.

One of the core missions for staff members at Presque Isle State Park is to educate the public, a job made more difficult as COVID-19 restricts face to face in-person meetings. Like many schools and companies, the park has turned to virtual presentations, using computers to bridge the gap.

“Presque Isle State Park, along with the other state parks, are continuing to offer virtual programming as an alternative way to gather information and learn a little more about Mother Nature so that you can help yourself avoid getting sick.” said John Laskos.

The programs are being held for the next two months on Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

Once you’re registered, you’ll receive access to what is being presented.

“Through their email, we would send you a link via Microsoft Teams for the program that they want to view and it’s just a matter of clicking on that link at 1:00 p.m. at the appropriate time and joining in. It’s very simple.” Laskos said.

Upcoming virtual classes include January 15th on ants, turtles on January 22nd, biomimicry on January 29th and beach ecology on February 5th.