PI 365- Virtual climate change seminar

April is the time when many people get outside, so it makes sense that events like Earth Day are held in April.

The rangers at Presque Isle State Park are using April for a series of virtual presentations on what’s happening with earth’s climate changes.

The issue of climate change can still be controversial, but one thing most of us agree on is the better we treat our planet, the better the planet will treat us.

For the naturalists at Presque Isle State Park, that means a chance to use virtual seminars to help explain the various aspects of what impacts an environment, like what’s found at the peninsula.

“Climate change can affect things like weather patterns. Because of that, what also is affected length of growing season for certain crops, migration patterns of different kinds of wildlife and other things.” said John Laskos.

Even though many of us are itching to get outside to enjoy the park. The virtual program is still signing students for computer classes free of charge.

“Once you register and we get your email, links will be sent out the day before the program so you can join on Microsoft Teams.” Laskos said.

The first climate change virtual seminar is set for Friday, April 2nd at 1:00 p.m. and you have to register by April 1st.

There is no fee.

To sign up, you can click here. https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/virtual_climate_change_part_1_introduction#.YF40CWhKiUk