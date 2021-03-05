PI 365- Virtual History of Presque Isle Maps

In today’s modern age, people get around thanks to GPS locators and smartphones.

However, it wasn’t too long ago when getting from here to there required a map. Maps of the peninsula gives us a unique look at the history of Presque Isle State Park.

Computers weren’t needed to travel the Great Lakes in years gone by, but a computer will be needed to take part in a new virtual history program of the Maps of Presque Isle on March 10th.

Mapmakers from the 1700s on made their works as complete as possible, so studying the maps of the time tells us what those travelers knew at the time.

“The history here is so rich and it goes all the way back to the French, which some of the first maps were drawn up in the 1750s. So, starting from there, you really get a sense of just how much the peninsula has changed.” said Bryan Gula.

Over the years, some of those changes have been drastic. Some years, the shifting sand spit has been more island then peninsula.

Still, many historians, both professional and hobbyists, insist the best way to predict the park’s future is to look to its past.

“The more you know about the past, it really helps to understand and have a real appreciation of what takes place now.” Gula said.

The Virtual History of Presque Isle Maps is available by computer on Wednesday, March 10th from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

You can register for the free link by March 9th by clicking here.