PI 365- Virtual tour of Presque Isle Lighthouse

The popular and historic Presque Isle Lighthouse has aided Lake Erie sailors for more than a century, but it has been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the park is offering a unique way to tour the lighthouse and learn some of its history.

The lighthouse still lights the way on the shores of Lake Erie. No one has been touring the lighthouse for a year and when it will open to the public is uncertain. However, one thing the pandemic hasn’t stopped is curiosity, what it’s like in there and what’s the history.

You can find out both in an upcoming virtual picture tour. Room by room, you’ll see historical and present day photos.

“We’re going to weave in some of that historical information. Not only are you going to be able to view what the inside of the lighthouse looks like, but you’ll get some awesome background information about how it was utilized by the U.S. Lighthouse Service and how it’s utilized today.” said Emily Pritchard, DCNR Environmental Education Specialist.

While the lighthouse has become a tourist attraction, it’s still valuable to mariners on Lake Erie.

“The Presque Isle Lighthouse was put into service in 1873 and it remains today an aid to navigation, a working aid to navigation.” Pritchard said.

The virtual picture tour is scheduled for Wednesday, April 14th at 2:00 p.m.

To join in, you’ll need to register in advance on the DCNR Website’s Calendar of Events.