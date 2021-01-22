PI 365- Virtual Workshop on Biomimicry

It’s a big word with a simple concept. Using ideas found in nature to build equipment for use by man.

It’s called biomimicry and it’s the focus of a fascinating virtual workshop coming up at Presque Isle State Park.

It may not be nice to fool Mother Nature, but it’s often pretty smart to copy her. Over the eons, nature has improved on the size and shape of things, keeping what works and evolving what doesn’t. By studying what nature is doing, man can often build better tools and procedures. It’s called biomimicry.

“Biomimicry is basically how people design things to benefit man-based on how well Mother Nature would have done it.” said John Laskos.

The use of biomimicry is the focus of an upcoming virtual workshop sponsored by the park staff at Presque Isle State Park. You may be fascinated to learn just how many man made tools got their start with ideas first found in nature.

“Mother Nature is the ultimate deisnger. She has had billions of years to protect her craft, so it’s wise for human beings to look at how Mother Nature creates things.

The Presque Isle State Park virtual workshop on biomimicry is set for January 29th at 1:00 p.m.

It’s free and you have to register in advance. You can call 833-7424 to sign up for your login,