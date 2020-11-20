PI 365- Virtual Workshops in December

The staff at Presque Isle loves to hold workshops in the off season so that learning about the park is a year round experience.

One question is how to do that with current COVID-19 restrictions?

Each fall and winter staff members at Presque Isle State Park stay busy offering a wide array of programs on various park topics.

When the fight against COVID-19 limited in-person classes, the staff had to find another solution, and started working on online workshops.

“We’ve really made some good progress as far as that’s concerned.” said John Laskos.

It hasn’t always been easy as the staff adapted the classroom material for online. But, as the staff got better, the interest started to grow.

“There’s been some technical glitches we’ve had to overcome along the way as we learned new platforms to deliver these presentations, but for the most part they’ve been well-received, we’re getting larger audiences and people can tune in and learn in the comfort and safety of their own home and we hope that this will continue.”

A full slate of virtual workshops begin in December.

December 3rd- Snowshoeing at 7:00 p.m.

December 4th- Monarch Butterflies at 1:00 p.m.

December 11th- Virtual Park Tour at 1:00 p.m.

December 18th- A look at the Praying Mantis at 1:00p.m.

To pre-register and get your link, call 833-7424.