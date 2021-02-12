PI 365- Warning to not feed the animals at Presque Isle State Park

Don’t feed the animals! It’s a familiar sign at most zoos around the country. It is also good advice for visitors to Presque Isle State Park.

Even if you don’t always get to see the animals living on Presque Isle State Park, proof that they are there and can be seen all over the park. From bark stripped from trees to nibbles on bushes and other plants, park animals learn very quickly what Mother Nature will provide.

“Some animals, like the groundhog, they strategize to sleep the whole winter away, they’re hibernating.” said Brian Gula.

So park staff say despite the good intentions, it’s not a good idea for park visitors to dump food on the park for the animals, it interrupts Mother Nature’s schedule and can actually cause more problems than it solves.

“It increase the opportunity of spreading diseases within that population, such as mange and there is a number of other parasites and diseases that wildlife can get.” Gula said.