PI 365- Winter Safety at Presque Isle

Anyone who lives around Erie already knows that Presque Isle State Park is beautiful in all four seasons of the year. That’s certainly true in winter as well, but there are also concerns exploring the park now.

The majesty of winter is on full display at Presque Isle State Park drawing many to explore the park’s natural beauty. However, rangers are asking you to use care. For instance, the park doesn’t use salt or other chemicals so the roads can be slick. Also, it’s not uncommon to see downed branches or standing water this time of year.

“We do put barricades up for various reasons. If we got downed trees, debris on the road, flooding, try avoiding going around them. It’s a violation and it’s more of a safety thing that we’re concerned about.” said Bryan Hogan, DCNR Ranger Supervisor.

It’s also a time of year when some hikers want to avoid busier trails to appreciate the park in its more pristine settings. That also means taking some precautions to make sure that help can arrive quickly if needed.

“Dress warm, have spare clothes and a charged phone and let people know where you’re going just in case, and allow yourself enough time to get around the park because we do close at nine.” Hogan said.