Presque Isle 365: Family Day

The staff at Presque Isle State Park will soon be offering families a chance to get an up close look at some of the natural wonders found at the park.

Scott Bremner has more in this week’s P.I. 365.

This is an event being billed as having something for your entire family. In fact, it’s even called Family Day!

It’s four one hour programs on various aspects of nature found at Presque Isle, and you and your kids can pick your favorites to attend, or come to all four.

“The programs will be nature based. A lot of them will be having to do with, one on artic animals, one about snow exploration, one about the busy beaver who is active all year round and then we’re going to be talking about some dynamic ducks which is the ducks and you’ll be able see this time of year as they are starting their navigation routes,” said Emily Pritchard, Presque Isle State Park.

The one hour programs are scheduled for two programs in the morning and two more in the afternoon with a break for lunch.

That gives families options in finding what works best.

Because the event is planned for President’s Day, a lot of kids will have the day off from school.

“Come for one, come for a couple or spend the whole day for four one hour programs,” said Pritchard.

Family Day is scheduled for the Tom Ridge Environmental Center on President’s Day Monday February 17th.

The program starts at 10 a.m. and the last program is scheduled to end at 3 p.m.

No registration is required and the event is free of charge.