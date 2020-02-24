Sadie Garver earns title of Good Kid of the Year

All year long we introduce you to kids doing great things in our community. Tonight, we’re introduce you to the Good Kid of the Year.

Six-year old Sadie Garver earning the title of Good Kid of the Year.

Sadie made quite an impression on area volunteer firefighters in Lawrence Park. She set up a collection can at one local business to help out a family in need after a tragic loss.

Superstore Joe Askins telling us that presenting these awards every week is heartwarming.

“It’s very inspiring to see that these kids are, most of the good kids are people that are thinking about others and they’re taking the time and they’re doing things in the community. I think our future looks pretty safe with kids like these.” Askins said.

Our own David Belmondo served as emcee for tonight’s event.