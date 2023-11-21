What began as the Erie foundry company in 1895, Erie Press has long occupied this massive brick complex on West 12 in Erie’s industrial corridor.

In 2019, Erie Press was purchased by an Ohio company and is now part of a larger company called Ajax/CECO/Erie Press.

In this local plant, 85 employees manufacture and service custom hydraulic and mechanical presses. These presses can cost as much as $20 million and take years to build.

The good news is that business is growing and so are career opportunities.

“We have a pretty good-sized engineering staff here, a lot of seasoned people that have been here a long time. The challenge right now is trying to get the knowledge out of those people and get it passed down,” said Clark King, president of Erie Press.

Out on the shop floor, there are machinists, millwrights, assemblers, inspectors and shippers. And in the field are service techs.

King said recruiting new workers is like riding a roller coaster.

“It’s been challenging. For a while there, we weren’t getting many applicants but that seems to have changed. A couple of the fellas that we hired, they’ve been working here for a while, and we sent them over to EC3 to get training. They’re gonna be finishing up the machinist class in January or February, and they’re picking up things pretty quickly,” King added.

“I initially applied for the deburr, which is an entry-level position. The company was willing to invest in me and pay for my schooling, so I could get a better position and move up,” said Gabriel Quintana, Erie Press Employee.

Many of the employees have worked at Erie Press for decades, so that provides some great mentoring opportunities for the newer workers.

New employees work side by side with veterans — another aspect of company training. Erie Press also has a successful referral program.

“So I heard about Ajax/CECO/Erie Press through a friend of mine, his name is Ed Moss, and he’s been here 48 years. He actually referred me and that’s how I got here. I think I was 5 months in when I referred a buddy of mine, Caleb. He’s doing great here so far. He a really good fit, and we have a pretty good referral program,” said Mason Byler, Erie Press employee

“Manufacturing is very strong right now. I don’t see this stopping anytime soon,” said King.

That translates to tremendous opportunities for high-wage long-term careers.