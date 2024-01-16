Custom Engineering on McClelland Avenue celebrated 70 years in Erie, but what do they do?

“In a nutshell, we’re a contract manufacturing company that specializes in welding and machining. Most of our parts are larger in size, and we serve a whole bunch of different industries,” said Dave Tullio, Custom Engineering president.

The company works on everything thing from transportation, oil & gas, construction, mining and even the entertainment industry.

Like many local manufacturers, they are always on the lookout for skilled workers.

That’s why they were early supporters of the Erie County Community College to train the next generation of workers

“I have high hopes that they can do what they need to do to help us, and we’ll help them. It’s going to help the overall economy when we’re done,” he added.

It seems to be working as Alexis Romanischin. She found her new job there a month ago thanks to her training at the community college.

“I came in, did my walk-through before my interview, and my eyes lit up. I was so excited,” said Romanischin.

She’s had a long interest in welding and the community college helped make it happen.

“I’m a very hands-on person. Right when you put something down, it’s like instant gratification — you can see what you’re doing and how well you’re doing it, as you go,” she added.

Greg Fuller has been welding at Custom Engineering for 11 years.

“I went to tech school for it. My dad did for over 40 years. I love working with the people I work with,” said Fuller.

He encourages young people to consider a welding career.

“This kind of work is getting to be a lost trade in my opinion. We need more people, more people need to do this,” he continued.

Vince Bucci has a lot of reasons he’s a welder.

“It’s a good job. We get a lot of work, and there are a lot of welding jobs out there. The pay’s great, and they give us a lot of overtime,” said Bucci.

“If we get somebody who’s been through any CNC training or prior weld training, we can usually take it from there if they have the desire to learn,” said Tullio.

Learn more about the opportunities at Custom Engineering on their website.