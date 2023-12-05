Micro Mold can be found at 4820 Pittsburgh Ave. Part of the Plastikos family of companies, the company is a custom injection mold maker.

They design and build molds that produce plastic parts, largely for the medical industry.

Chris Hanes is the general manager at Micro Mold and has worked there for 32 years.

The skilled workforce crisis being experienced by many manufacturers is due to a whole generation of the workforce who have become uninterested in this industry.

“Tool and die was a really good trade in the 80s and 90s. In the early 2000s, a lot of the work started going over to Asia, and it was very difficult for American companies to compete so a lot of that work ended up in Asia. Consequently, a lot of tool makers got out of the trade, and at the same time, a lot of younger people didn’t go into the trade because they didn’t think it was a good career path,” said Hanes.

But the business is back and booming for local manufacturers. Don’t want to go into debt for college? A trade job might be your answer.

It was for Dane Olmstead, a toolmaker for over two decades and working at Micro Mold for the last six years.

“I went to the Erie County VO Tech School, so I didn’t have to do the college thing. I did that while I was in high school, and then I was able to get right out into the workforce doing something I love,” said Olmstead.

Chris Toth programs a machine all day, so it can make parts all night. He’s worked at Micro Mold for 25 years.

“It’s amazing where this trade has gone in the last 25 years. I hope to see where it goes in the next 20. It’s unbelievable where it’s gone and where it’s going,” said Chris Toth, milling room supervisor.

Many of the people working here have been here for decades. Now, they’re looking for the next generation of toolmakers and there are some great career opportunities here.

“We have an apprenticeship program. As long as we got somebody that is interested in learning and has some mechanical aptitude, you can get into our apprenticeship program and we’ll train you to do the job. We also pay for the coursework so as long as you pass the classes, we’ll pay for your schooling,” Hanes added.

This is not your grandfather’s industry. It’s clean, bright, high-tech, relatively quiet and a good opportunity.

“Wages are very competitive. Our top rate is over $36 an hour for these jobs, so it’s a great career,” Hanes also said.