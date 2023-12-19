There’s a waiting list to get into the welding program at the Warren County Career Center.

There, high school students learn the skills they need to get a welding job right out of high school.

“A lot of the kids are in the co-op program, so they’re already spoken for before they graduate, even at the beginning of their senior year,” said Nate McNett, welding instructor.

There’s a list of companies looking for welders and even more companies looking for students who know machine technology.

Grace Atwood is just a few months into the machine tech program. The Youngsville sophomore is not sure if this will be her career, but she likes it so far and is fascinated by all the machines and what they do.

“I don’t know if I want to go into machining or if I want to do something else when I graduate, but I haven’t figured that part out yet. I just wanted to do something that wasn’t sitting in a classroom all day. This is more up and moving, I’m learning new stuff. I just prefer that than being in a classroom all day,” said Grace Atwood, machine tech sophomore.

Within the machine technology program in Warren, there’s a student-run company called First Class Precision Manufacturing. They make real parts for real companies.

“A customer can come to use with a project or a part and we can sit down as a class and quote that job for the customer, determine materials that would be needed and then do all the setup programming, even a manual machine, to inspection for quality of the part and to ship that product to the customer,” said Colton Black, machine technology instructor.

The program here modeled after the successful McDowell manufacturing program in Millcreek, with help from the Northwest Industrial Resource Center

Profits from the business go right back to the students in the form of scholarships for college, if that’s what they want, or tools they can take with them when they graduate.

Students are earning a long-term good paying career.

“Our manufacturing co-ops — machine tech and welding — almost every one of those kids gets hired by the company they co-op with. One of the things we always tell the companies is, “look at co-op as a year-long job interview.” You’ll know whether you want this student hired, and almost every one of our kids is offered a job from that company,” said Jim Evers, career center director.

Evers added career education makes sense.

“I think people are realizing that $100,000 in college debt for a career you’re not going to make a whole lot of money in, or you’re not really interested in, is a big waste of time. Coming into the career center and exploring your options and seeing what’s available is becoming much more popular,” he said.