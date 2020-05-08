1  of  2
Breaking News
10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total now 114 Department of Health: 54,238 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 3,616 deaths
Live Now
LIVE: Erie County COVID-19 update

Star Struck- Calling all class of 2020 graduates

Star Struck
Posted: / Updated:

You can visit Star 104’s YouTube channel to watch more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar