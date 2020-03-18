1  of  6
Breaking News
Stock trading halted again as S&P 500 index drops 7% Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County President Trump invoking Defense Production Act to help make up for potential medical supply shortages President Trump tweets U.S. and Canada will close Northern U.S. border to non-essential traffic AHN opening four COVID-19 testing sites in Western PA Mercyhurst University gives update on student diagnosed with COVID-19

Tech Talk- Tips for replacing your car battery part 2

Tech Talk
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar