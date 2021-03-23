Cajun Pan-Fried Fish

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 10 mins

Serves: 2-4 servings

Ingredients

  • 2-4 white fish fillets (catfish, flounder, cod, tilapia)
  • 1/2 cup corn flour (masa)… see chef note.
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 /2 teaspoon Cajun Spice
  • 1/2 cup peanut or vegetable oil

Instructions  

  • Pat fillets dry and place on a plate or cutting board.
  • Sprinkle fillets with salt, pepper & Cajun Spice.
  • Put corn flour in a container with lid (or go old school like my Gram used to do and use a brown paper bag), add the fillets, put top on container or fold the top of bag closed, and shake until fillets are totally covered. 
  • Heat a small amount of vegetable oil in a cast iron or heavy bottomed skillet over almost-high heat until it is sizzling but not smoking.
  • Shake off excess flour and place the fillets in the pan. Cook 2 to 5 minutes depending on how thick they are. Bottom should be nicely golden before you flip them. Carefully turn with a broad spatula so the fillets don’t come apart.
  • Use an instant-read thermometer to test for doneness after a further 2 to 5 minutes. Insert it into the center of the fillet; when done, it will read 135º F. Using a thermometer to check for doneness is the biggest tip I have for cooking fish and having it turn out perfect. 
  • Serve with your favorite sides and enjoy!

*Chef’s Note: You can use a mixture of white or wheat flour with cornmeal, but I like the slightly crunchy light texture that the corn flour produces.

