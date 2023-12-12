Seared Mahi Mahi & Scallops

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 10-15 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • (4) 4-5oz mahi mahi fillets cut into four pieces each
  • 12-16 sea scallops  
  • 2-3 tsp Blackening spice (store bought or use my combo below)
  • 1lb asparagus spears sliced about 1-2in in length
  • 8-10oz cremini mushrooms, sliced
  • Avocado or light olive oil
  • 2-4 strips of bacon cooked and crumbled (for a garnish)
  • Yum Yum sauce, as a finishing drizzle (store bought or my combo below)
  • Black Rice, cooked

Chef Lisa’s Blackening Spice: Combine: cayenne pepper, dried thyme, smoky paprika, house seasoning, and pinch of salt

Chef Lisa’s Yummy Yum Sauce: Combine mayo, ketchup, paprika, apple or rice wine vinegar, garlic powder, a pinch of agave and a little water.

Instructions:

  1. Heat a cast iron skillet on med/high until slight smoking.  Season seafood with blackening spice.
  2. Add asparagus and mushrooms into skillet and cook until almost tender. Move to the sides of pan or remove and keep warm.
  3. Add more oil and then add your seafood.
  4. Sear on one side for about 3-4mins. Turn all seafood to other side, add the vegetables back into the skillet.
  5. Let everything cook for another 2-3mins. Then turn the burner off.
  6. Place your prepared black rice down on the plate.
  7. Then alternate mahi mahi with scallops on top of rice.
  8. Put cooked vegetables scattered around and on top of the seafood & rice.
  9. Finish the dish by sprinkling the crumbled bacon and drizzling with the yummy sauce on top. Enjoy!

Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook and Instagram @dinneriservedbylisa