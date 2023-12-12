Seared Mahi Mahi & Scallops
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 10-15 mins
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- (4) 4-5oz mahi mahi fillets cut into four pieces each
- 12-16 sea scallops
- 2-3 tsp Blackening spice (store bought or use my combo below)
- 1lb asparagus spears sliced about 1-2in in length
- 8-10oz cremini mushrooms, sliced
- Avocado or light olive oil
- 2-4 strips of bacon cooked and crumbled (for a garnish)
- Yum Yum sauce, as a finishing drizzle (store bought or my combo below)
- Black Rice, cooked
Chef Lisa’s Blackening Spice: Combine: cayenne pepper, dried thyme, smoky paprika, house seasoning, and pinch of salt
Chef Lisa’s Yummy Yum Sauce: Combine mayo, ketchup, paprika, apple or rice wine vinegar, garlic powder, a pinch of agave and a little water.
Instructions:
- Heat a cast iron skillet on med/high until slight smoking. Season seafood with blackening spice.
- Add asparagus and mushrooms into skillet and cook until almost tender. Move to the sides of pan or remove and keep warm.
- Add more oil and then add your seafood.
- Sear on one side for about 3-4mins. Turn all seafood to other side, add the vegetables back into the skillet.
- Let everything cook for another 2-3mins. Then turn the burner off.
- Place your prepared black rice down on the plate.
- Then alternate mahi mahi with scallops on top of rice.
- Put cooked vegetables scattered around and on top of the seafood & rice.
- Finish the dish by sprinkling the crumbled bacon and drizzling with the yummy sauce on top. Enjoy!
Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook and Instagram @dinneriservedbylisa