Apple Cider Braised Kale w/Almond Crusted Chops

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: Kale 5-10 mins Chops 20-25 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2-3 strips of bacon cooked, crumbled and put to side

1 16 oz bag of chopped Kale or 2 large bunches

1-2 tablespoon of rendered bacon fat or use olive oil

1 medium red onion, or onion of choice, sliced

1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1 t house seasoning, adjust to taste

4 center cut boneless chops

1 cup of almond flour

2 T kicking seasoning (my house seasoning + 1T red pepper flakes + 1ta turmeric)

Instructions:

Kale

Heat bacon fat or oil in skillet

Add onion and cook until it starts to wilt

Add kale, house seasoning and vinegar. Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer

Cover and cook 5-10 minutes or until soft and color has deepened. Enjoy!

Pork Chop

Preheat the oven to 400-425 degrees.

Cover a sheet tray with foil and spray with cooking spray

Put flour on a plate and add seasoning.

Completely coat each pork chop in the flour mixture, place on sheet tray, and spray tops with cooilng spray.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until instant temp reads at least 135 degrees . Enjoy!

