Apple Cider Braised Kale w/Almond Crusted Chops
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: Kale 5-10 mins Chops 20-25 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 2-3 strips of bacon cooked, crumbled and put to side
- 1 16 oz bag of chopped Kale or 2 large bunches
- 1-2 tablespoon of rendered bacon fat or use olive oil
- 1 medium red onion, or onion of choice, sliced
- 1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 t house seasoning, adjust to taste
- 4 center cut boneless chops
- 1 cup of almond flour
- 2 T kicking seasoning (my house seasoning + 1T red pepper flakes + 1ta turmeric)
Instructions:
Kale
- Heat bacon fat or oil in skillet
- Add onion and cook until it starts to wilt
- Add kale, house seasoning and vinegar. Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer
- Cover and cook 5-10 minutes or until soft and color has deepened. Enjoy!
Pork Chop
- Preheat the oven to 400-425 degrees.
- Cover a sheet tray with foil and spray with cooking spray
- Put flour on a plate and add seasoning.
- Completely coat each pork chop in the flour mixture, place on sheet tray, and spray tops with cooilng spray.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until instant temp reads at least 135 degrees . Enjoy!
