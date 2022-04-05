Apple Cider Braised Kale w/Almond Crusted Chops

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg   

Cook Time: Kale 5-10 mins  Chops 20-25 mins  

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 2-3 strips of bacon cooked, crumbled and put to side
  • 1 16 oz bag of chopped Kale or 2 large bunches
  • 1-2 tablespoon of rendered bacon fat or use olive oil
  • 1 medium red onion, or onion of choice, sliced
  • 1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
  • 1 t house seasoning, adjust to taste
  • 4 center cut boneless chops
  • 1 cup of almond flour
  • 2 T kicking seasoning (my house seasoning + 1T red pepper flakes + 1ta turmeric)

Instructions:

Kale

  • Heat bacon fat or oil in skillet
  • Add onion and cook until it starts to wilt
  • Add kale, house seasoning and vinegar. Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer
  • Cover and cook 5-10 minutes or until soft and color has deepened. Enjoy!

Pork Chop

  • Preheat the oven to 400-425 degrees.
  • Cover a sheet tray with foil and spray with cooking spray
  • Put flour on a plate and add seasoning.
  • Completely coat each pork chop in the flour mixture, place on sheet tray, and spray tops with cooilng spray.
  • Bake for 20-25 minutes or until instant temp reads at least 135 degrees . Enjoy!

