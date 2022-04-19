Asparagus,Mushroom & Goat Cheese

Cauliflower “Steak”

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Serves: 3-4 servings

Ingredients:

1 large head of cauliflower

1-1/2 t jerk seasoning

1 cup sliced mushroom of choice

1lb asparagus cut in 1in pieces

1-1/2 t house seasoning( salt, black pepper, granulated onion & garlic)

Extra Virgin Olive oil

1/2 c goat cheese

Cooked bacon, crumbled(optional)

Instructions:

For the cauliflower, trim the green leaves off. If you leave some no worries they are edible. Then trim off some of the stem, but not all so the head of cauliflower stays together.

From top of head down through the core, slice ¾-1inch slices to create “steaks”. Depending on the size of the cauliflower, I get 3-4 “steaks”. The extra florets that break off can be put on the sheet tray or saved in a bag to use as cauliflower rice.

Place cauli-steaks on a sprayed sheet tray. Season with jerk seasoning and drizzle with olive oil Cook for about 10-15mins then flip steaks over, add the sliced mushrooms & asparagus and season with house seasoning. Cook for another 10-15mins or until you can slide the tip of a knife in the core of the steak and there is give and veggies are tender.

Top each steak with goat cheese & bacon(if using). Drizzle with olive oil. Enjoy!

