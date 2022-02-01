What’s Cooking: Bacon Wrapped Chicken Wings

What's Cooking
Posted: / Updated:

Bacon Wrapped Chicken Wings

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg       

Time: 30 mins

Serves: 12 appetizers

Ingredients

  • 12 jumbo chicken drumettes (fleshy first section of wing) 
  • 1 lb Package of bacon
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp house seasoning (kosher salt, cracked pepper, granulated onion & garlic)
  • 1 tsp Red Pepper Flakes
  • Ranch, BBQ or Honey dipping sauce

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the dried chicken wings, 1 tbsp olive oil, house seasoning and red pepper flakes. Toss to combine and coat well.
  • Let the wings marinate for 15 mins.
  • Wrap one slice of bacon around each of the seasoned chicken wings, and place onto a lined baking sheet.
  • Bake for 15 minutes on one side, remove from the oven, flip over, and cook for an additional 15-20 minutes on the other side.
  • Remove the cooked wings from the oven, and serve immediately with your favorite dipping sauces. Enjoy!

Chef’s Tip: For a Mexican take, add 1/2 cup of tequila and ¼ tsp of chili pepper to marinate. Proceed with cooking process and finish with the zest of a lime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News