What’s Cooking: Bacon Wrapped Chicken Wings

Bacon Wrapped Chicken Wings

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 30 mins

Serves: 12 appetizers

Ingredients

12 jumbo chicken drumettes (fleshy first section of wing)

1 lb Package of bacon

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp house seasoning (kosher salt, cracked pepper, granulated onion & garlic)

1 tsp Red Pepper Flakes

Ranch, BBQ or Honey dipping sauce

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the dried chicken wings, 1 tbsp olive oil, house seasoning and red pepper flakes. Toss to combine and coat well.

Let the wings marinate for 15 mins.

Wrap one slice of bacon around each of the seasoned chicken wings, and place onto a lined baking sheet.

Bake for 15 minutes on one side, remove from the oven, flip over, and cook for an additional 15-20 minutes on the other side.

Remove the cooked wings from the oven, and serve immediately with your favorite dipping sauces. Enjoy!

Chef’s Tip: For a Mexican take, add 1/2 cup of tequila and ¼ tsp of chili pepper to marinate. Proceed with cooking process and finish with the zest of a lime.