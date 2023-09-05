Bang Bang Shrimp & Pasta

Recipe adapted by Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 10-15 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

  • 1lb jumbo shrimp(peeled, deveined, tails removed)
  • 1 T house seasoning
  • 2-3T olive oil
  • 2 bell peppers, chopped
  • 2 celery stalks, diced
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1t ground ginger (if you have fresh on hand, even better)
  • 1lb of cooked thin spaghetti or linquine
  • 1/2c mayo
  • 1c sweet chili sauce
  • 3/4c heavy cream
  • 1-2 Tbls soy or tamari sauce
  • Fresh Chives sliced to finish

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet until shimmering
  • Season shrimp with house seasoning. Set aside.
  • Add chopped vegetables to skillet and saute for 2-3 minutes.
  • Add shrimp and cook until opaque. Approximately 1 minute
  • Remove shrimp & veg from pan. Add 1-2 Tablespoons more oil. Then add the mayo and whisk to break down a little. Add chili sauce, and heavy cream. Cook for another 1-2 minutes. Sauce will slightly thicken. Add the shrimp and veggies back and toss to coat
  • Serve on top of the pasta or mix it all together family style. Enjoy!

Chef’s note: If you don’t have chili sauce on hand, mixing 3 parts sriracha sauce and 1 part honey with a pinch of red pepper flakes will make a nice substitute.

Follow and like Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @DinnerIsServedByLisa