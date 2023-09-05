Bang Bang Shrimp & Pasta
Recipe adapted by Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 10-15 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 1lb jumbo shrimp(peeled, deveined, tails removed)
- 1 T house seasoning
- 2-3T olive oil
- 2 bell peppers, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, diced
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1t ground ginger (if you have fresh on hand, even better)
- 1lb of cooked thin spaghetti or linquine
- 1/2c mayo
- 1c sweet chili sauce
- 3/4c heavy cream
- 1-2 Tbls soy or tamari sauce
- Fresh Chives sliced to finish
Directions
- Heat olive oil in a skillet until shimmering
- Season shrimp with house seasoning. Set aside.
- Add chopped vegetables to skillet and saute for 2-3 minutes.
- Add shrimp and cook until opaque. Approximately 1 minute
- Remove shrimp & veg from pan. Add 1-2 Tablespoons more oil. Then add the mayo and whisk to break down a little. Add chili sauce, and heavy cream. Cook for another 1-2 minutes. Sauce will slightly thicken. Add the shrimp and veggies back and toss to coat
- Serve on top of the pasta or mix it all together family style. Enjoy!
Chef’s note: If you don’t have chili sauce on hand, mixing 3 parts sriracha sauce and 1 part honey with a pinch of red pepper flakes will make a nice substitute.
