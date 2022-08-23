Ingredients:

1-2 slabs of ribs (preferably St. Louis style with knuckle end cut off, but baby backs work as well)

Enough to generously rub both sides of the ribs.

Your favorite sauce (traditional bbq, Asian sweet & sour, Carolina style, etc.)

turbinado sugar

smoked paprika

sweet paprika

kosher salt

cracked black pepper

garlic powder

onion powder

dry mustard

cayenne pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 275 degrees.

Season your ribs with your favorite rib rub, grill seasoning, or simply salt and pepper. For the most flavor allow ribs to sit for at least an hour or up to 24 hours. The ribs will still be delicious if you skip this step.

Place ribs bone side down on a baking sheet and place them in the oven. If you are using small baby back ribs, after three hours, if you are using St. Louis Style ribs then take out after four hours.

Be careful as ribs will be hot and very tender.

Serve them dry or naked, or glaze with your favorite BBQ sauce.

Serve with a side of potato salad, baked beans, roasted veggies, or mac-n-cheese.

Chef Tip: removing the silver skin from the underside of the rib insures am amazingly tender rib, but of course eliminating this step will still produce a delicious rib

Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook or Instagram at Dinner Is Served By Lisa