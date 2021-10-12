What’s Cooking: Black Bean Patty Stack

Black Bean Patty Stack

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 10-12 mins

Serves: Makes approx. 2 cakes

Ingredients:

(1) 15oz can of black beans (drained & divided)

1 egg substitute (vegan) or 1 egg white

1/3 cup ground corn tortilla chips

¼ diced red bell peppers

2-3 T grated onion

1/2 t kosher salt, coriander, and chili powder

2-3 T Olive oil

Limes

Fresh Cilantro

Cooked rice with Mexican seasonings (I’ll share my recipe in a future segment, but simple white rice will do)

Kicking Coleslaw (I shared my coleslaw recipe in an earlier segment. I simply substituted cayenne pepper with 1/4t of finely diced jalapeno peppers)

Instructions:

Mash ½ cup of the beans and egg substitute or egg white together in a bowl

Add, the remaining bean, corn chips, bell pepper, onion and seasonings. Refrigerate for 15 mins (kind of a key step). Then form into 2 nice patties

Fry patties in olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Approximately 5-6 mins per side.

Mold your rice into a cookie or biscuit cutter, then top with the bean cake and then the delicious coleslaw. Enjoy!