What’s Cooking: Black Bean Patty Stack

Black Bean Patty Stack
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 10-12 mins
Serves: Makes approx. 2 cakes
Ingredients:
(1) 15oz can of black beans (drained & divided)
1 egg substitute (vegan) or 1 egg white
1/3 cup ground corn tortilla chips
¼ diced red bell peppers
2-3 T grated onion
1/2 t kosher salt, coriander, and chili powder
2-3 T Olive oil
Limes
Fresh Cilantro
Cooked rice with Mexican seasonings (I’ll share my recipe in a future segment, but simple white rice will do)
Kicking Coleslaw (I shared my coleslaw recipe in an earlier segment. I simply substituted cayenne pepper with 1/4t of finely diced jalapeno peppers)
Instructions:
- Mash ½ cup of the beans and egg substitute or egg white together in a bowl
- Add, the remaining bean, corn chips, bell pepper, onion and seasonings. Refrigerate for 15 mins (kind of a key step). Then form into 2 nice patties
- Fry patties in olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Approximately 5-6 mins per side.
- Mold your rice into a cookie or biscuit cutter, then top with the bean cake and then the delicious coleslaw. Enjoy!
Chef note: I must share that when we did the live segment, I neglected to thoroughly drain the beans and let the bean mixture rest so it had a chance to tighten up. Hey its live cooking and that’s the beauty of cooking….Don’t’ stress, cooking is FUN. In most cases you can make it work as I did. Keep cooking!-Your girl, Chef Lisa