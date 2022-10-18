Breakfast Scramble
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 20 mins
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
- ½ lb. bulk chicken sausage (I used Larry’s central market sausage)
- ½ roasted acorn squash, cubed
- ½ cup red onion, diced
- 1 cup baby spinach leaves
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1-2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 4 eggs, beaten
- ¼ cup of milk of your choice
- ½ cup of shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 teaspoon Chef’s house blend (cracked pepper, granulated garlic & onion), if needed
(A scramble can consist of any ingredients you like. This is just what I had on hand)
Instructions
- Cook sausage in skillet in 1T olive oil until it starts to brown. Then add the veggies and saute until onion is translucent, about 2 mins.
- Pour egg and milk mixture over the sausage and veggies. Cook under gentle heat until eggs are set. About 3-4 mins. Remove from heat.
- Taste, adjust seasoning if needed. Top with shredded cheese, drizzle with a little olive oil. Serve and enjoy!
Chef’s Note: Scrambles are great for breakfast, lunch or dinner. You can eat this just as is with a side of fruit, or in a bagel for breakfast or over rice or pasta for dinner!
