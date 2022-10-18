Breakfast Scramble

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

½ lb. bulk chicken sausage (I used Larry’s central market sausage)

½ roasted acorn squash, cubed

½ cup red onion, diced

1 cup baby spinach leaves

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1-2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

4 eggs, beaten

¼ cup of milk of your choice

½ cup of shredded mozzarella cheese

1 teaspoon Chef’s house blend (cracked pepper, granulated garlic & onion), if needed

(A scramble can consist of any ingredients you like. This is just what I had on hand)

Instructions

Cook sausage in skillet in 1T olive oil until it starts to brown. Then add the veggies and saute until onion is translucent, about 2 mins. Pour egg and milk mixture over the sausage and veggies. Cook under gentle heat until eggs are set. About 3-4 mins. Remove from heat. Taste, adjust seasoning if needed. Top with shredded cheese, drizzle with a little olive oil. Serve and enjoy!

Chef’s Note: Scrambles are great for breakfast, lunch or dinner. You can eat this just as is with a side of fruit, or in a bagel for breakfast or over rice or pasta for dinner!

Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @ Dinner Is Served