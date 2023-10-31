‘British’ Bangers & Mash with gravy

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20 minutes

Serves 4-6 people

Ingredients: 

  • 1-2 Tablespoon oil (I used bacon grease, but olive oil or vegetable oil is good.)
  • 8 sausages (I used sweet Italian sausage made locally at Larry’s Central Market)
  • 1 large onion , halved and finely sliced (yellow, white or red)
  • 2 garlic cloves , minced
  • 3 tablespoons flour (I used gluten free, but all purpose flour works just as well)
  • 2 cups beef stock/broth, low sodium, store-bought or homemade
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • ½ cup of sweet peas

Instructions: 

  1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add sausages and cook, turning, until browned approx. 8 mins. Set the sausages to the side.
  2. Leave about 2 tbsp of oil in the skillet, add butter or oil if you need more.
  3. Add onion and garlic, cook for about 4 mins or until slightly golden.
  4. Add flour, & italian sesoning and mix through. Cook, stirring constantly for about 1 min.
  5. Gradually add 2/3 of the beef stock and mix into the onions so it becomes a thick. Then add the rest of the beef broth and mix until combined. I like to use a whisk to help make it smooth.
  6. Add the peas to the gravy
  7. Simmer, for 2 mins until the gravy thickens.
  8. Add salt and pepper. Stir, and adjust seasoning if you want.
  9. Serve sausages on top of mashed potatoes with plenty of gravy. Enoy!

Chef note: For a lower carb version serve the sausages and gravy over cauliflower mash.

