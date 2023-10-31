‘British’ Bangers & Mash with gravy
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 20 minutes
Serves 4-6 people
Ingredients:
- 1-2 Tablespoon oil (I used bacon grease, but olive oil or vegetable oil is good.)
- 8 sausages (I used sweet Italian sausage made locally at Larry’s Central Market)
- 1 large onion , halved and finely sliced (yellow, white or red)
- 2 garlic cloves , minced
- 3 tablespoons flour (I used gluten free, but all purpose flour works just as well)
- 2 cups beef stock/broth, low sodium, store-bought or homemade
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ cup of sweet peas
Instructions:
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add sausages and cook, turning, until browned approx. 8 mins. Set the sausages to the side.
- Leave about 2 tbsp of oil in the skillet, add butter or oil if you need more.
- Add onion and garlic, cook for about 4 mins or until slightly golden.
- Add flour, & italian sesoning and mix through. Cook, stirring constantly for about 1 min.
- Gradually add 2/3 of the beef stock and mix into the onions so it becomes a thick. Then add the rest of the beef broth and mix until combined. I like to use a whisk to help make it smooth.
- Add the peas to the gravy
- Simmer, for 2 mins until the gravy thickens.
- Add salt and pepper. Stir, and adjust seasoning if you want.
- Serve sausages on top of mashed potatoes with plenty of gravy. Enoy!
Chef note: For a lower carb version serve the sausages and gravy over cauliflower mash.
Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @DinnerIsServedByLisa