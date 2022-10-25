Broiled Salmon

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 10-15 mins

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

  • (4) 6 oz salmon fillets
  • 4T evoo
  • 2T turbinado sugar
  • 2T soy sauce, low sodium
  • 1/2t smoked paprika
  • 2t lemon juice
  • 1t dried thyme leaved
  • 1/2t kosher salt
  • 1/4t cracked black pepper
  • 2t chopped parley, for garnish
  • Lemon slices, for serving

Instructions:

  • Preheat broiler
  • Spray sheet tray with cooking spray or olive oil
  • Whisk all ingredients (except salmon, lemon slices & parsley) together in a shallow bowl
  • Add salmon to mixture and toss to coat.
  • Place fillets on prepared sheet tray
  • Broil salmon for approx. 10 mins until browned and opaque.
  • Garnish with lemon slices, parsley, and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil (evoo). Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: You can served salmon on a bed of mixed greens or with steamed rice and sauteed green bean medley.

