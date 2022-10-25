Broiled Salmon

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 10-15 mins

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

(4) 6 oz salmon fillets

4T evoo

2T turbinado sugar

2T soy sauce, low sodium

1/2t smoked paprika

2t lemon juice

1t dried thyme leaved

1/2t kosher salt

1/4t cracked black pepper

2t chopped parley, for garnish

Lemon slices, for serving

Instructions:

Preheat broiler

Spray sheet tray with cooking spray or olive oil

Whisk all ingredients (except salmon, lemon slices & parsley) together in a shallow bowl

Add salmon to mixture and toss to coat.

Place fillets on prepared sheet tray

Broil salmon for approx. 10 mins until browned and opaque.

Garnish with lemon slices, parsley, and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil (evoo). Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: You can served salmon on a bed of mixed greens or with steamed rice and sauteed green bean medley.

