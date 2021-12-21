What’s Cooking: Brussel Sprout Tart

Brussel Sprout Tart
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 20-25 mins
Serves: 2-3 main course servings
Ingredients:
- 1 sheet of puff pastry, defrosted
- 8 ounces fontina or mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 1 ½ cups sliced brussels sprouts
- ½ cup of baby spinach
- ¼ sliced red onion
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ¼ t house seasoning
- Pinch of red pepper flakes
- ⅓ cup chopped roasted pistachios
- ¼ cup of craisins
- 1 egg + 1 teaspoon water, beaten for an egg wash
- Olive Oil to drizzle
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the sheet of puff pastry on the parchment. Poke a few holes with a fork in the pastry center. This helps keep the center from bubbling up too much!
- Cover the puff pastry with about half of the cheese. Make sure to leave about a ½ inch border along the outsides. Top the cheese with the sliced brussels, spinach, onion & minced garlic. Sprinkle on house blend & red pepper flakes. Top with the rest of the cheese. Sprinkle on the pistachios & craisins.
- Brush the edges of the pastry with the egg wash. Bake the tart for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the pastry is puffed & golden and cheese bubbling. (Rotate pan halfway through baking). Let cool for a minute, then slice and enjoy!