What’s Cooking: Brussel Sprout Tart

What's Cooking
Posted: / Updated:

Brussel Sprout Tart

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 20-25 mins

Serves: 2-3 main course servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 sheet of puff pastry, defrosted
  • 8 ounces fontina or mozzarella cheese, shredded 
  • 1 ½ cups sliced brussels sprouts
  • ½ cup of baby spinach
  • ¼ sliced red onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • ¼ t house seasoning
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes
  • ⅓ cup chopped roasted pistachios
  • ¼ cup of craisins
  • 1 egg + 1 teaspoon water, beaten for an egg wash
  • Olive Oil to drizzle

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the sheet of puff pastry on the parchment. Poke a few holes with a fork in the pastry center. This helps keep the center from bubbling up too much!
  • Cover the puff pastry with about half of the cheese. Make sure to leave about a ½ inch border along the outsides. Top the cheese with the sliced brussels, spinach, onion & minced garlic. Sprinkle on house blend & red pepper flakes. Top with the rest of the cheese. Sprinkle on the pistachios & craisins.
  • Brush the edges of the pastry with the egg wash. Bake the tart for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the pastry is puffed & golden and cheese bubbling. (Rotate pan halfway through baking). Let cool for a minute, then slice and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News