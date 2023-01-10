Buffalo Chicken Soup
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 20-30 mins
Serves: 4-6 servings
Ingredients
- 2 T olive oil
- 1 T butter
- 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 2 larger breasts)
- 1 c onion chopping
- 1 c celery chopped
- 1-2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 c carrot cut in half moons
- 2 c Yukon gold potatoes cut in 1/2-inch cubes
- 2 t house seasoning
- 4 oz cream cheese softened
- 2 c shredded cheddar
- 1/3 cup Frank’s Red Hot
- 2 t cornstarch (mix with 1 T of broth for a slurry)
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup milk or dairy-free milk
Instructions
- Heat olive oil in a large pot on the stove. Add in the celery, carrot, onion and garlic. Saute for 2 minutes or until slightly translucent.
- Add raw chicken, potatoes and broth in the pot and bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer and cook on medium heat for 20 minutes.
- Once cooked, remove the chicken breasts. Place chicken breasts on a cutting board and shred.
- Add hot sauce, cheeses, milk and cornstarch slurry to the pot. Bring to a simmer and put the shredded chicken back into the pot. Stir together until combined and smooth.
Chef Note: You can use chicken from a store-bought rotisserie to make this super easy. Enjoy!
