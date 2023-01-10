Buffalo Chicken Soup

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20-30 mins

Serves: 4-6 servings

Ingredients

2 T olive oil

1 T butter

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 2 larger breasts)

1 c onion chopping

1 c celery chopped

1-2 garlic cloves, minced

1 c carrot cut in half moons

2 c Yukon gold potatoes cut in 1/2-inch cubes

2 t house seasoning

4 oz cream cheese softened

2 c shredded cheddar

1/3 cup Frank’s Red Hot

2 t cornstarch (mix with 1 T of broth for a slurry)

3 cups chicken broth

1 cup milk or dairy-free milk

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a large pot on the stove. Add in the celery, carrot, onion and garlic. Saute for 2 minutes or until slightly translucent. Add raw chicken, potatoes and broth in the pot and bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer and cook on medium heat for 20 minutes. Once cooked, remove the chicken breasts. Place chicken breasts on a cutting board and shred. Add hot sauce, cheeses, milk and cornstarch slurry to the pot. Bring to a simmer and put the shredded chicken back into the pot. Stir together until combined and smooth.

Chef Note: You can use chicken from a store-bought rotisserie to make this super easy. Enjoy!

