Buffaloed Cauliflower Salad

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 25-30 mins   

Serves: 6 ppl

Ingredients:

  • Approx. 6cups of cauliflower florets, cut about 1inch
  • 1-2t house seasoning divided (kosher salt, cracked pepper, granulated garlic & onion)
  • 1-2T olive oil
  • 3T Franks Red Hot sauce
  • 1T melted butter
  • 1T lemon juice
  • 1t dried dill and/or chives
  • 4oz good bleu crumbled, divided
  • ½ cup of buttermilk
  • 4T mayo or veganaise
  • Approx. 8cups chopped lettuce(romaine, green leaf, red leaf, etc.)
  • ½ cup of carrots, julienned
  • ½ cup sliced celery
  • 1/3 cup red onion, sliced

  Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees
  • Toss cauliflower with oil and house seasoning. Spread on baking sheet. Roast until it starting to get soft and a little brown. Approx. 15 mins.
  • In a small bowl, whisk buttermilk, mayo, herbs, and 2oz bleu cheese. Let chill in fridge.
  • Combine hot sauce, butter and lemon juice. After the 15 mins of cooking drizzle cauliflower with mixture and roast until sauce thickens  and veggie is a little charred. Approximately 5-10 mins
  • Arrange lettuce, carrots, celery & onion on a platter. Drizzle with dressing. Then top salad with buffalo cauliflower, bleu cheese and more dressing if desired. Enjoy!

Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook or Instagram at Dinner Is Served By Lisa