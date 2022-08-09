Buffaloed Cauliflower Salad
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 25-30 mins
Serves: 6 ppl
Ingredients:
- Approx. 6cups of cauliflower florets, cut about 1inch
- 1-2t house seasoning divided (kosher salt, cracked pepper, granulated garlic & onion)
- 1-2T olive oil
- 3T Franks Red Hot sauce
- 1T melted butter
- 1T lemon juice
- 1t dried dill and/or chives
- 4oz good bleu crumbled, divided
- ½ cup of buttermilk
- 4T mayo or veganaise
- Approx. 8cups chopped lettuce(romaine, green leaf, red leaf, etc.)
- ½ cup of carrots, julienned
- ½ cup sliced celery
- 1/3 cup red onion, sliced
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Toss cauliflower with oil and house seasoning. Spread on baking sheet. Roast until it starting to get soft and a little brown. Approx. 15 mins.
- In a small bowl, whisk buttermilk, mayo, herbs, and 2oz bleu cheese. Let chill in fridge.
- Combine hot sauce, butter and lemon juice. After the 15 mins of cooking drizzle cauliflower with mixture and roast until sauce thickens and veggie is a little charred. Approximately 5-10 mins
- Arrange lettuce, carrots, celery & onion on a platter. Drizzle with dressing. Then top salad with buffalo cauliflower, bleu cheese and more dressing if desired. Enjoy!
