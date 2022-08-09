Buffaloed Cauliflower Salad

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 25-30 mins

Serves: 6 ppl

Ingredients:

Approx. 6cups of cauliflower florets, cut about 1inch

1-2t house seasoning divided (kosher salt, cracked pepper, granulated garlic & onion)

1-2T olive oil

3T Franks Red Hot sauce

1T melted butter

1T lemon juice

1t dried dill and/or chives

4oz good bleu crumbled, divided

½ cup of buttermilk

4T mayo or veganaise

Approx. 8cups chopped lettuce(romaine, green leaf, red leaf, etc.)

½ cup of carrots, julienned

½ cup sliced celery

1/3 cup red onion, sliced

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Toss cauliflower with oil and house seasoning. Spread on baking sheet. Roast until it starting to get soft and a little brown. Approx. 15 mins.

In a small bowl, whisk buttermilk, mayo, herbs, and 2oz bleu cheese. Let chill in fridge.

Combine hot sauce, butter and lemon juice. After the 15 mins of cooking drizzle cauliflower with mixture and roast until sauce thickens and veggie is a little charred. Approximately 5-10 mins

Arrange lettuce, carrots, celery & onion on a platter. Drizzle with dressing. Then top salad with buffalo cauliflower, bleu cheese and more dressing if desired. Enjoy!

