What’s Cooking: Burger Bash

Burger Bash

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 8-10 mins

Serves: 2 jumbo burgers or 4 sliders

Ingredients:

1lb 80/20 ground beef

1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

Pretzel or Sesame seeded buns

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix beef, salt and pepper until just combined. Don’t over mix meat or you make it tough.

Form meat into 2 jumbo patties or 4 sliders

Press your thumb in the middle of patty to make and indentation. This will help eliminate a flying saucer effect and the burger will cook evenly.

Heat grill or grill pan to medium high heat.

Place burgers on grill or in pan, flip after 4 minutes and cook until your desired doneness.

From this point the options are limitless. Top with your favorite accompaniments. Keep it basic with cheese, ketchup & mustard. Kick it up with some applewood smoked swiss, caramelized onion and mushrooms, or go hog wild and go for my Piggily Wiggily, and mound your burger with slow roasted pulled pork and choice of bbq sauce on a pretzel bun.

Whatever your choice, you will enjoy!