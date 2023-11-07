Butternut Squash & Chicken Sausage Soup

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg       

Time: 20 mins

Serves: 6-8 servings

Ingredients:    

  • 1 medium or large butternut squash, peeled and chopped into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1T olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp smoky paprika
  • 8-10 oz. Larry’s Central Markey Chicken Sausage use your favorite ground chicken
  • 1 large onion, peeled and chopped
  • 2 minced garlic cloves
  • 4-5 sage leaves finely chopped
  • 2T gluten-free flour
  • 1 chopped spinach, collards or kale.
  • 1 medium apple, peeled and chopped
  • 3 cups chicken stock
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream, half n half or milk

Instructions:   

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  2. Cut, peel and, cube butternut squash. Add cubed butternut squash to a large bowl and add 1 TBS olive oil and salt and paprika.
  3. Place onto a foil-lined sheet tray in a single layer. Roast for 40 minutes.
  4. Cook the sausage in a Dutch oven, breaking it up.
  5. Add 1 tsp olive oil to the Dutch oven and add the onions. Cook on medium-low heat until the onions are translucent, about 4 minutes.
  6. Add the sausage, cook until no longer pink. Add chicken stock to the Dutch oven and turn the heat to high until it boils. Reduce and simmer for 10 minutes.
  7. When the butternut squash is roasted add to the dutch oven.
  8. Add the milk and stir in.
  9. You could leave the soup as is, but if you want a creamier soup, use a blender, or food processor and blend some of the soup add back to batch and Enjoy!

