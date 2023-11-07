Butternut Squash & Chicken Sausage Soup
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 20 mins
Serves: 6-8 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 medium or large butternut squash, peeled and chopped into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1T olive oil
- 1/2 tsp tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp smoky paprika
- 8-10 oz. Larry’s Central Markey Chicken Sausage use your favorite ground chicken
- 1 large onion, peeled and chopped
- 2 minced garlic cloves
- 4-5 sage leaves finely chopped
- 2T gluten-free flour
- 1 chopped spinach, collards or kale.
- 1 medium apple, peeled and chopped
- 3 cups chicken stock
- 1/2 cup heavy cream, half n half or milk
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Cut, peel and, cube butternut squash. Add cubed butternut squash to a large bowl and add 1 TBS olive oil and salt and paprika.
- Place onto a foil-lined sheet tray in a single layer. Roast for 40 minutes.
- Cook the sausage in a Dutch oven, breaking it up.
- Add 1 tsp olive oil to the Dutch oven and add the onions. Cook on medium-low heat until the onions are translucent, about 4 minutes.
- Add the sausage, cook until no longer pink. Add chicken stock to the Dutch oven and turn the heat to high until it boils. Reduce and simmer for 10 minutes.
- When the butternut squash is roasted add to the dutch oven.
- Add the milk and stir in.
- You could leave the soup as is, but if you want a creamier soup, use a blender, or food processor and blend some of the soup add back to batch and Enjoy!
Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @Dinnerisservedby