Buttery Garlicky Steak Bites

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: approximately 8-10 mins

Serves: 4-6 servings

Ingredients

1-1/2lb filet of beef, bite size cubes

2 tsp Montreal Seasoning

1T olive oil

3T butter

1 medium red onion, sliced

6 cloves garlic, minced

Parley, chopped

Instructions

Heat olive oil & butter in a large cast iron pan over high meat. Pat the steak cubes dry, then season the steak with Montreal seasoning to taste.

Place the steak bites the pan in a single layer; you may have to work in batches depending on the size of your pan. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden brown. Repeat with remaining meat if needed.

Add the sliced onion and garlic to pan cook for another 1-2 mins. Stir to mix meat, onions and garlic in the butter sauce.

Sprinkle with parsley and serve. Enjoy!

Chef note: I chose to use filet beef because that’s what I had, but these bites will be just as delicious with strip, ribeye or sirloin. These bites are great as an appetizer, sandwich or over mashed potatoes or cooked noodles!