Buttery Garlicky Steak Bites
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: approximately 8-10 mins
Serves: 4-6 servings
Ingredients
- 1-1/2lb filet of beef, bite size cubes
- 2 tsp Montreal Seasoning
- 1T olive oil
- 3T butter
- 1 medium red onion, sliced
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- Parley, chopped
Instructions
- Heat olive oil & butter in a large cast iron pan over high meat. Pat the steak cubes dry, then season the steak with Montreal seasoning to taste.
- Place the steak bites the pan in a single layer; you may have to work in batches depending on the size of your pan. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden brown. Repeat with remaining meat if needed.
- Add the sliced onion and garlic to pan cook for another 1-2 mins. Stir to mix meat, onions and garlic in the butter sauce.
- Sprinkle with parsley and serve. Enjoy!
Chef note: I chose to use filet beef because that’s what I had, but these bites will be just as delicious with strip, ribeye or sirloin. These bites are great as an appetizer, sandwich or over mashed potatoes or cooked noodles!