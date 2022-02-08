What’s Cooking: Cacio e Pepe Spaghetti Squash

Cacio e Pepe (cheese & pepper) Spaghetti Squash

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 30-40 mins

Serves: 2 (main course); or 4 (side dish) servings

Ingredients:

1 medium spaghetti squash

1-3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Kosher or Himalayan pink salt, to taste

Fresh cracked black pepper, heavy amount to tast

1/2 -3/4 cup of Parmesan & Romano cheese, mixed

Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)

Instructions:

  1.  Preheat oven to 425 F. Split the squash in half horizontally, and scoop out the seeds from the spaghetti squash.
  2. Place spaghetti squash on a sheet tray lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Drizzle with olive oil and season with a little salt & pepper. Put squash cut side down on tray and place on top rack of oven. Roast until golden and there’s a little give when you press on shell (about 25-30 minutes).
  3. When squash is done roasting, gently loosen strings of squash with a fork.  Place “spaghetti” strands in bowl, add cheese, lots of pepper, salt to taste and pepper flakes if using. Drizzle a little more olive oil and toss together. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: It’s not needed, but I like to finish with a sprinkling of cheese, sliced tomatoes, and chopped parsley.

