Cajun Sausage & Shrimp Jambalaya Soup

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: approx. 30 mins

Serves: Makes 8-10 servings

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pound Andouille sausage, thinly sliced into half moons
  • 3 small bell peppers, cored and diced 
  • 2 ribs celery, chopped
  • 1 large white onion, peeled and diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4-5 cups chicken stock
  • 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup cooked white
  • 2-3 tablespoons Cajun seasoning (add more/less to taste)
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed
  • 1-1/2 pounds raw jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

  1. Heat olive oil in a large pot on medium-high heat.  Add bell peppers, celery, onion, and stir to combine. Continue sautéing for 5-6 more minutes, or until the onion is soft and translucent, stirring occasionally.  Stir in the garlic, and sauté for 1 more minute until the garlic is fragrant. Add in the sausage and sauté for 1-2 minutes.
  2. Add the tomatoes, then gradually stir in the chicken stock, Cajun seasoning, and dried thyme. Continue cooking until the soup reaches a simmer. Then reduce the heat to medium-low, and continue simmering the soup for approx. 10 more minutes.
  3. Stir in the shrimp and continue cooking for 5 more minutes, or until the shrimp is cooked through (it should be pink and opaque, not gray).
  4. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste. Then serve warm, topped with a scoop of the cooked rice. Garnish with chopped celery leaves or green onion. Enjoy!