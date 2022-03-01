Cajun Sausage & Shrimp Jambalaya Soup
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: approx. 30 mins
Serves: Makes 8-10 servings
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pound Andouille sausage, thinly sliced into half moons
- 3 small bell peppers, cored and diced
- 2 ribs celery, chopped
- 1 large white onion, peeled and diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 4-5 cups chicken stock
- 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 1 cup cooked white
- 2-3 tablespoons Cajun seasoning (add more/less to taste)
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed
- 1-1/2 pounds raw jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
- salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions:
- Heat olive oil in a large pot on medium-high heat. Add bell peppers, celery, onion, and stir to combine. Continue sautéing for 5-6 more minutes, or until the onion is soft and translucent, stirring occasionally. Stir in the garlic, and sauté for 1 more minute until the garlic is fragrant. Add in the sausage and sauté for 1-2 minutes.
- Add the tomatoes, then gradually stir in the chicken stock, Cajun seasoning, and dried thyme. Continue cooking until the soup reaches a simmer. Then reduce the heat to medium-low, and continue simmering the soup for approx. 10 more minutes.
- Stir in the shrimp and continue cooking for 5 more minutes, or until the shrimp is cooked through (it should be pink and opaque, not gray).
- Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste. Then serve warm, topped with a scoop of the cooked rice. Garnish with chopped celery leaves or green onion. Enjoy!