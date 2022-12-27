Cajun Shrimp and Grits

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 30 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

1 lb raw large shrimp peeled and deveined

1 1/2 tsp Creole seasoning

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp house blend

3 tbsp olive oil

3 cloves garlic minced

1 1/2 cups halved grape tomatoes

1 stalk celery chopped

1 cup onion, chopped

1/2 cup bell pepper, chopped

1 cup chicken stock

chopped green onion for garnish

4 cups chicken stock or water

2 tsps salt

1 cup grits

Instructions

Add 1 cup grits to 4 cups heavily salted chicken stock or water and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir occasionally so as not to stick. Remove from heat and set aside.

Combine shrimp, creole seasoning, paprika, and house blend in a bowl and mix to coat.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add oil. Add onion, celery and bell peppers and cook for 5 minutes.

Then add garlic and cook 1 minute.

Add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally for 3 minutes.

Add broth and cook, stirring and scraping pan to loosen browned bits, for 30 seconds.

Spoon shrimp mixture over grits.

Sprinkle with green onions. Enjoy!

**Chef note, a slight variation: add cheese to the grits and corn kernels to the shrimp mixture.**

