Cajun Shrimp and Grits

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 30 mins 

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 lb raw large shrimp peeled and deveined
  • 1 1/2 tsp Creole seasoning
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp house blend
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 1/2 cups halved grape tomatoes
  • 1 stalk celery chopped
  • 1 cup onion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • chopped green onion for garnish
  • 4 cups chicken stock or water
  • 2 tsps salt
  • 1 cup grits

Instructions

  • Add 1 cup grits to 4 cups heavily salted chicken stock or water and bring to a boil.
  • Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir occasionally so as not to stick. Remove from heat and set aside.
  • Combine shrimp, creole seasoning, paprika, and house blend in a bowl and mix to coat.
  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add oil. Add onion, celery and bell peppers and cook for 5 minutes.
  • Then add garlic and cook 1 minute.
  • Add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally for 3 minutes.
  • Add broth and cook, stirring and scraping pan to loosen browned bits, for 30 seconds.
  • Spoon shrimp mixture over grits.
  • Sprinkle with green onions. Enjoy!

**Chef note, a slight variation: add cheese to the grits and corn kernels to the shrimp mixture.**

