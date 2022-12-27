Cajun Shrimp and Grits
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 30 mins
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 lb raw large shrimp peeled and deveined
- 1 1/2 tsp Creole seasoning
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp house blend
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 1/2 cups halved grape tomatoes
- 1 stalk celery chopped
- 1 cup onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup bell pepper, chopped
- 1 cup chicken stock
- chopped green onion for garnish
- 4 cups chicken stock or water
- 2 tsps salt
- 1 cup grits
Instructions
- Add 1 cup grits to 4 cups heavily salted chicken stock or water and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir occasionally so as not to stick. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Combine shrimp, creole seasoning, paprika, and house blend in a bowl and mix to coat.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add oil. Add onion, celery and bell peppers and cook for 5 minutes.
- Then add garlic and cook 1 minute.
- Add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally for 3 minutes.
- Add broth and cook, stirring and scraping pan to loosen browned bits, for 30 seconds.
- Spoon shrimp mixture over grits.
- Sprinkle with green onions. Enjoy!
**Chef note, a slight variation: add cheese to the grits and corn kernels to the shrimp mixture.**
