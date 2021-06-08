What’s Cooking: Caribbean Shrimp Tacos

Caribbean Shrimp Tacos

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 20 (mins inactive time) 5-6 mins (cook time)

Serves: 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 lb of extra large shrimp, shelled and deveined

3 tablespoon Jerk seasoning of choice (my recipe follows below)

¼ cup light rum

¼ cup fresh lime juice

¼ cup fresh orange juice

Pineapple pico de gallo or tomato pico de gallo

Shredded green & red cabbage & carrots

Lime juice

Salt & pepper

Charred Corn tortillas for serving

Chef Lisa’s Jamaican Jerk Seasoning:

2 teaspoons turbinado sugar

2 teaspoons granulated garlic

2 teaspoons dried parsley

2 teaspoons dried thyme

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon granulated onion

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon paprika

½ crushed red pepper

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Mix all ingredients together and keep in a sealed container

Instructions: