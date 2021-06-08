What’s Cooking: Caribbean Shrimp Tacos

Caribbean Shrimp Tacos

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg   

Cook Time: 20 (mins inactive time) 5-6 mins (cook time)

Serves: 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb of extra large shrimp, shelled and deveined  
  • 3 tablespoon Jerk seasoning of choice (my recipe follows below)
  • ¼ cup light rum
  • ¼ cup fresh lime juice
  • ¼ cup fresh orange juice
  • Pineapple pico de gallo or tomato pico de gallo
  • Shredded green & red cabbage & carrots
  • Lime juice
  • Salt & pepper
  • Charred Corn tortillas for serving

Chef Lisa’s Jamaican Jerk Seasoning:

  • 2 teaspoons turbinado sugar
  • 2 teaspoons granulated garlic
  • 2 teaspoons dried parsley
  • 2 teaspoons dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 teaspoon granulated onion
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • ½ crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Mix all ingredients together and keep in a sealed container

Instructions:

  • To make marinade, add lime juice, orange juice, rum, and jerk spices to a plastic bag or bowl mix until smooth.
  • Add deveined shrimp completely submerging in the marinade. Seal and refrigerate for 20 minutes (no more than 30).
  • Remove shrimp from marinade and put on a very hot grill plate or skillet and grill about 2-3 minutes on each side. Shrimp cook very quickly so watch and turn as soon as they begin to turn pink then remove once done. Sprinkle more jerk seasoning if desired.
  • Mix shredded cabbages, carrots, juice of lime and salt & pepper together & set a side
  • Lightly toast the tortillas.
  • Layer tortillas with the slaw mixture, then 3-4 shrimp, top with Pico de gallo of choice, cilantro and squeeze of lime or try some other favorite taco toppings. Enjoy!

