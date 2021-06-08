What’s Cooking: Caribbean Shrimp Tacos

Caribbean Shrimp Tacos
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 20 (mins inactive time) 5-6 mins (cook time)
Serves: 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 lb of extra large shrimp, shelled and deveined
- 3 tablespoon Jerk seasoning of choice (my recipe follows below)
- ¼ cup light rum
- ¼ cup fresh lime juice
- ¼ cup fresh orange juice
- Pineapple pico de gallo or tomato pico de gallo
- Shredded green & red cabbage & carrots
- Lime juice
- Salt & pepper
- Charred Corn tortillas for serving
Chef Lisa’s Jamaican Jerk Seasoning:
- 2 teaspoons turbinado sugar
- 2 teaspoons granulated garlic
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1 teaspoon granulated onion
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ½ crushed red pepper
- 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Mix all ingredients together and keep in a sealed container
Instructions:
- To make marinade, add lime juice, orange juice, rum, and jerk spices to a plastic bag or bowl mix until smooth.
- Add deveined shrimp completely submerging in the marinade. Seal and refrigerate for 20 minutes (no more than 30).
- Remove shrimp from marinade and put on a very hot grill plate or skillet and grill about 2-3 minutes on each side. Shrimp cook very quickly so watch and turn as soon as they begin to turn pink then remove once done. Sprinkle more jerk seasoning if desired.
- Mix shredded cabbages, carrots, juice of lime and salt & pepper together & set a side
- Lightly toast the tortillas.
- Layer tortillas with the slaw mixture, then 3-4 shrimp, top with Pico de gallo of choice, cilantro and squeeze of lime or try some other favorite taco toppings. Enjoy!