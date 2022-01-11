What’s Cooking: Casian (Cajun/Asian) Shrimp Stir-fry

Casian (Cajun/Asian) Shrimp Stir-fry

Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: Less than 10 min.

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

1lb jumbo shrimp (peeled, deveined, tails removed)

1 tsp Creole seasoning

4-6 cups cauliflower rice

4-6 cups stir-fry vegetables

3 eggs, beaten

1 Tbls house seasoning

1-2 Tbls soy or tamari sauce

Olive oil

Green onion chopped for finishing

Instructions:

Heat ¼ olive oil in skillet or wok until shimmering

Season shrimp with Creole seasoning. Cook shrimp in oil approximately 1 minute per side. Be sure to not overcook.

Remove shrimp from pan. Add more oil. Then add cauliflower and vegetables and sauté for 1-2 minutes,

Make a well in the middle of pan and add beaten eggs into middle and scramble. Incorporate the rice and veggies with the eggs add soy/tamari sauce and shrimp. Sauté for another 1-2 minutes. Garnish with scallions and another drizzle of olive oil and soy sauce. Enjoy!

Chef’s note: Frozen cauliflower rice and Asian style vegetables are great to use in this recipe. Just thaw before using.