What’s Cooking: Casian (Cajun/Asian) Shrimp Stir-fry

Casian (Cajun/Asian) Shrimp Stir-fry
Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: Less than 10 min.
Serves: 4 ppl
Ingredients:
- 1lb jumbo shrimp (peeled, deveined, tails removed)
- 1 tsp Creole seasoning
- 4-6 cups cauliflower rice
- 4-6 cups stir-fry vegetables
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1 Tbls house seasoning
- 1-2 Tbls soy or tamari sauce
- Olive oil
- Green onion chopped for finishing
Instructions:
- Heat ¼ olive oil in skillet or wok until shimmering
- Season shrimp with Creole seasoning. Cook shrimp in oil approximately 1 minute per side. Be sure to not overcook.
- Remove shrimp from pan. Add more oil. Then add cauliflower and vegetables and sauté for 1-2 minutes,
- Make a well in the middle of pan and add beaten eggs into middle and scramble. Incorporate the rice and veggies with the eggs add soy/tamari sauce and shrimp. Sauté for another 1-2 minutes. Garnish with scallions and another drizzle of olive oil and soy sauce. Enjoy!
Chef’s note: Frozen cauliflower rice and Asian style vegetables are great to use in this recipe. Just thaw before using.