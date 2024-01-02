Cauliflower 2 Ways

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20-30min

Serves: 3-4 servings

Ingredients

1 large head of cauliflower

1-1/2 T Chef’s jerk seasoning or (your favorite store-bought)

2t house seasoning

2 cups porcini mushrooms, sliced

1 large onion sliced

Extra Virgin Olive oil

Crumbled feta for finishing (optional)

Instructions

Trim the green leaves off the cauliflower head. Then trim off some of the stem, but not all so the head of cauliflower stays together.

From the top of the head down through the core, slice approx 1inch slices to create “steaks”. Depending on the size of the cauliflower, I get 3-4 “steaks”. The extra florets can be saved and used for the second way to use cauliflower and that’s by pulsing the florets in the blender to make “rice”.

Place cauli-steaks on a sprayed sheet tray. Season with jerk seasoing and drizzle with olive oil Cook for about 10-15 mins then flip steaks over, add more seasoning, and cook for another 10 mins or until you can slide the tip of a knife in the core of the steak and there is give.

Meanwhile, saute the onions and mushrooms in a cast iron skillet until carmelized and drizzle with a splash of Worcestershire sauce to add that umami taste.

Sprinkle with crumbled feta on top of each steak and enjoy!

**Chef note: Once you pulse the cauliflower florets in the blender to make the rice. You can saute the rice in olive oil add some shaved carrots, scramble an egg, and toss with sliced green onions and soy sauce. Enjoy!

