Chef’s Cajun Gumbo

Recipe courtesy: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 45-60 mins

Serves: 8 servings

Ingredients

1 medium green bell pepper, diced

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2-3 stalks celery, diced

5-6 cloves garlic, chopped

2 to 3 tablespoons Cajun seasoning

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken, cooked in bite size pieces or use rotisserie chicken

1-1/2 teaspoons house seasoning

14 ounces andouille sausage, cut into half moons

1 lb raw shelled and deveined shrimp

1/4 cup vegetable cooking oil

4T butter

1/2c all-purpose flour or gf flour

6 cups chicken broth

2 teaspoons filé powder

Instructions

Add 4 t butter, 1/4 cup neutral oil, and 1/2 cup all-purpose flour to heavy bottomed pot over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly and scraping the bottom of the pot with the wooden spoon, until the roux resembles the color and texture of melted dark chocolate, 15 to 20 minutes. It will go from smelling like flour to toasted popcorn to nutty coffee. Don’t turn your back on the roux or it will burn! Increase heat to medium-high and add the trinity (peppers, onions, celery). Stir to coat in the roux. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, sausage and chicken to the pot. Cook, stirring frequently, until the garlic is fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add 6 cups chicken broth. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Add the file powder, reduce heat and simmer uncovered until the gumbo is thickened slightly and the flavors have melded, 35 to 45 minutes. Taste and season with more Cajun seasoning or salt as needed. Serve with a scoop of cooked white rice, scallions, a dash of hot sauce, and more filé powder as desired. Enjoy!

Chef tip: Gumbo can definitely be made ahead and even tastes better the day after it’s cooked. Cool then refrigerate the entire pot, covered, for up to 2 days. Reheat over low heat!

