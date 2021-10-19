What’s Cooking: Chicken Bacon Ranch Soup

Chicken Bacon Ranch Soup
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: approx. 20 mins
Serves: Makes 6 servings
Ingredients:
(4) 6oz boneless chicken breast, cooked and cubed
1 large onion, diced
2-3 T Ranch seasoning
2 T flour (I used a gluten free flour, but AP flour of course works)
1 t of black pepper
½ t of cayenne pepper
8 oz cream cheese, softened
7-8 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled (cook a couple more slices to garnish soup or for nibbling)
2 big handfuls of baby spinach or more if you like
1 cup chicken broth
2 cups half and half
Crumbled bacon, green onions, and shredded cheddar to garnish (totally optional)
Instructions:
- Preheat a soup pot over medium heat. Add 1 Tbsp of bacon grease if you have it, and 1Tbsp of light olive oil. If no bacon grease just use all olive oil
- Sauté the onion until soft, about 5-6 minutes.
- Add the ranch seasoning, flour, black and cayenne pepper to onion and stir.
- Stir in the cream cheese until mostly melted, 2-3 mins. Add chicken broth & half and half.
- Bring the chicken stock and half and half to a gentle boil on medium heat, then lower heat as it starts bubbling.
- Add the precooked chicken, the crumbled bacon and the spinach simmer 1-2 minutes.
- Suggested toppings: more bacon, shredded cheddar cheese and/or scallions.
Chef’s note: Bake your chicken ahead of time, but season minimally with salt. The ranch seasoning should provide all the salt you need. You can adjust the seasoning if needed before serving