What’s Cooking: Chicken Bacon Ranch Soup

Chicken Bacon Ranch Soup

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: approx. 20 mins

Serves: Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

(4) 6oz boneless chicken breast, cooked and cubed

1 large onion, diced

2-3 T Ranch seasoning

2 T flour (I used a gluten free flour, but AP flour of course works)

1 t of black pepper

½ t of cayenne pepper

8 oz cream cheese, softened

7-8 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled (cook a couple more slices to garnish soup or for nibbling)

2 big handfuls of baby spinach or more if you like

1 cup chicken broth

2 cups half and half

Crumbled bacon, green onions, and shredded cheddar to garnish (totally optional)

Instructions:

  • Preheat a soup pot over medium heat. Add 1 Tbsp of bacon grease if you have it, and 1Tbsp of light olive oil. If no bacon grease just use all olive oil
  • Sauté the onion until soft, about 5-6 minutes.
  • Add the ranch seasoning, flour, black and cayenne pepper to onion and stir.
  • Stir in the cream cheese until mostly melted, 2-3 mins. Add chicken broth & half and half.
  • Bring the chicken stock and half and half to a gentle boil on medium heat, then lower heat as it starts bubbling. 
  • Add the precooked chicken, the crumbled bacon and the spinach simmer 1-2 minutes.
  • Suggested toppings: more bacon, shredded cheddar cheese and/or scallions.

Chef’s note: Bake your chicken ahead of time, but season minimally with salt. The ranch seasoning should provide all the salt you need. You can adjust the seasoning if needed before serving

