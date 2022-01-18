What’s Cooking: Chicken Cordon Bleu Soup

Chicken Cordon Bleu Soup

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20-30 mins

Serves: 4-6 servings

Ingredients

1/4 c. Butter or olive oil

1/2 Onion, Diced

1 carrot, diced

1 celery stalk, diced

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 c. All-purpose Flour

2 c. Whole Milk

1 c. Heavy Cream

1 c. Chicken Broth

2 baked potatoes, diced skin and all

2 Chicken Breasts, Cooked And Cut Into Bite-sized Pieces

1/2lb Baked Ham, cubed

1 teaspoon each of Dijon and Spicy Brown Mustard

1/4 c. Chopped Parsley

6-8 oz Swiss Cheese, shredded or chopped

House seasoning, to taste

Croutons, for serving (optional)

Instructions

Melt butter or olive oil in a medium-sized soup pan. Add onion, carrot and celery, and cook over medium-low heat, about 10 minutes. Add garlic cook for 1 minute.

Sprinkle in flour and whisk until smooth. Cook for 2 minutes.

Pour the milk, cream, and chicken broth and whisk until smooth. Bring to a boil, stirring often. Boil and stir 1 minute.

Lower the heat and add chicken, ham, mustard, parsley, and Swiss cheese. Stir until cheese is completely melted. Taste and add house seasoning as needed.

Serve topped with croutons and parsley. Enjoy!

Chef’s Tip: You can use chicken from a store bought rotisserie to make this super easy