What’s Cooking: Chicken Cordon Bleu Soup

Chicken Cordon Bleu Soup
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 20-30 mins
Serves: 4-6 servings
Ingredients
- 1/4 c. Butter or olive oil
- 1/2 Onion, Diced
- 1 carrot, diced
- 1 celery stalk, diced
- 1-2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 c. All-purpose Flour
- 2 c. Whole Milk
- 1 c. Heavy Cream
- 1 c. Chicken Broth
- 2 baked potatoes, diced skin and all
- 2 Chicken Breasts, Cooked And Cut Into Bite-sized Pieces
- 1/2lb Baked Ham, cubed
- 1 teaspoon each of Dijon and Spicy Brown Mustard
- 1/4 c. Chopped Parsley
- 6-8 oz Swiss Cheese, shredded or chopped
- House seasoning, to taste
- Croutons, for serving (optional)
Instructions
- Melt butter or olive oil in a medium-sized soup pan. Add onion, carrot and celery, and cook over medium-low heat, about 10 minutes. Add garlic cook for 1 minute.
- Sprinkle in flour and whisk until smooth. Cook for 2 minutes.
- Pour the milk, cream, and chicken broth and whisk until smooth. Bring to a boil, stirring often. Boil and stir 1 minute.
- Lower the heat and add chicken, ham, mustard, parsley, and Swiss cheese. Stir until cheese is completely melted. Taste and add house seasoning as needed.
- Serve topped with croutons and parsley. Enjoy!
Chef’s Tip: You can use chicken from a store bought rotisserie to make this super easy