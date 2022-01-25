What’s Cooking: Chicken Divan

Chicken Divan
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 25-30 mins
Serves: 4-6 servings
Ingredients
- 4 cups broccoli florets, steamed until crisp tender
- 4-6 boneless chicken breast
- 3 T olive oil (light)
- 3 T rice or almond flour
- 1 t house seasoning
- ½ t curry powder
- 1/2 cup heavy cream of half and half
- ½ cup of chicken broth
- 1 cup shredded cheddar, divided
- Potato chips crushed, optional
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
- Divide Broccoli into 4 piles in the baking dish. Divide and sprinkle ½ cup of cheese on top of broccoli piles.
- Place 1 chicken breast on top of each broccoli pile. Season the chicken breast with house seasoning.
- Add olive oil to a skillet and heat, then add the flour and whisk until smooth.
- Add the heavy whipping cream or half and half, chicken broth remaining shredded cheddar. Cook until cheese is melted and smooth, about 3-5 minutes.
- Pour the cheese mixture evenly over the broccoli and chicken in the baking dish.
- Top evenly with the cheddar cheese.
- Bake, uncovered, for 20-25 minutes or until everything is heated and the cheese top is lightly browned.
- Crush potato chips on top (optional) and enjoy!
Chef’s Tip: If you want to simplify this recipe even further, you can just cut chicken into bit size pieces, layer everything in a casserole dish, bake it off, and serve.