What’s Cooking: Chicken Divan

Chicken Divan

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 25-30 mins

Serves: 4-6 servings

Ingredients

4 cups broccoli florets, steamed until crisp tender

4-6 boneless chicken breast

3 T olive oil (light)

3 T rice or almond flour

1 t house seasoning

½ t curry powder

1/2 cup heavy cream of half and half

½ cup of chicken broth

1 cup shredded cheddar, divided

Potato chips crushed, optional

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

Divide Broccoli into 4 piles in the baking dish. Divide and sprinkle ½ cup of cheese on top of broccoli piles.

Place 1 chicken breast on top of each broccoli pile. Season the chicken breast with house seasoning.

Add olive oil to a skillet and heat, then add the flour and whisk until smooth.

Add the heavy whipping cream or half and half, chicken broth remaining shredded cheddar. Cook until cheese is melted and smooth, about 3-5 minutes.

Pour the cheese mixture evenly over the broccoli and chicken in the baking dish.

Top evenly with the cheddar cheese.

Bake, uncovered, for 20-25 minutes or until everything is heated and the cheese top is lightly browned.

Crush potato chips on top (optional) and enjoy!

Chef’s Tip: If you want to simplify this recipe even further, you can just cut chicken into bit size pieces, layer everything in a casserole dish, bake it off, and serve.