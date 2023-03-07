Chicken Sausage Puff Pastry Roll
Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 20-30 mins
Serves: 4 ppl as a meal or makes 16-20 appetizer size rolls
Ingredients:
- 2 sheets of puff pastry, thawed
- 1 large egg
- 2 Tbsp milk
- 1 lb chicken sausage uncooked( I LOVE Larry’s Central market’s chicken sausage!)
- 1 cup of fresh baby spinach
- ½ cup of sliced white or red onion
- ½ cup of roasted sweet potatoes
- Marinara sauce
- Feta cheese for garnishing
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line a baking sheet with sprayed parchment paper or foil.
- Divide the sausage mixture into 4 portions.
- Cut each puff pastry sheet into 2 rectangles.
- Spread sausage down the middle of each piece of puff pastry. Top the sausage with onions, spinach and sweet potatoes. Brush the edges of the pastry with an egg wash.
- Working with one rectangle at a time, roll up one end of the pastry over the sausage & veggies until you meet the other end. Press down to seal the seam. Place seam side down on a baking sheet.
- Brush the tops and sides of the rolls with the remaining egg wash.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown. Enjoy!
Chef note: To serve as an appetizer, cut each log into 8 bite-size pieces with a sharp knife. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.
Follow & like Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @Dinner is served