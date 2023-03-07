Chicken Sausage Puff Pastry Roll

Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 20-30 mins

Serves: 4 ppl as a meal or makes 16-20 appetizer size rolls

Ingredients:

2 sheets of puff pastry, thawed

1 large egg

2 Tbsp milk

1 lb chicken sausage uncooked( I LOVE Larry’s Central market’s chicken sausage!)

1 cup of fresh baby spinach

½ cup of sliced white or red onion

½ cup of roasted sweet potatoes

Marinara sauce

Feta cheese for garnishing

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line a baking sheet with sprayed parchment paper or foil. Divide the sausage mixture into 4 portions. Cut each puff pastry sheet into 2 rectangles. Spread sausage down the middle of each piece of puff pastry. Top the sausage with onions, spinach and sweet potatoes. Brush the edges of the pastry with an egg wash. Working with one rectangle at a time, roll up one end of the pastry over the sausage & veggies until you meet the other end. Press down to seal the seam. Place seam side down on a baking sheet. Brush the tops and sides of the rolls with the remaining egg wash. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown. Enjoy!

Chef note: To serve as an appetizer, cut each log into 8 bite-size pieces with a sharp knife. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

