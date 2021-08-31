What’s Cooking: Chicken Sausage Stuffed Peppers

Sheet Tray Cooking: Chicken Sausage Stuffed Peppers

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 15-20 mins

Serves: 4-6 ppl

Ingredients:

1lb bulk chicken sausage or removed from casing. (I used an Erie gem, Larry’s Central Market’s signature chicken sausage which is stuffed with a mix of chicken, spinach, sundried tomatoes, cheeses and spices. DELICIOUS!)

1 Bag of multi colored mini sweet peppers, tops removed and peppers sliced open like a book lengthwise. Don’t worry if you cut all the way through and get 2 halves

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

1-2lbs of potatoes, sliced in half (Yukon, red or baby potatoes)

1 tsp house blend (salt, pepper, granulated garlic & onion)

½ tsp Italian seasoning

Cherry tomatoes, optional





Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 425.

Cover a baking sheet tray with aluminum foil and mist with cooking spray

Load each pepper with your chicken sausage and place them on one side of the baking sheet.

Lay your halved potatoes on the other side of the tray with cut side down, season potatoes with house blend and drizzle with EVOO (extra virgin olive oil).

Place tray in hot oven and bake until sausage is cooked, peppers are a little charred and potatoes are crispy on cut side and still fluffy inside. Should take about 20-25 mins. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: The mini peppers make a wonderful heavy hors d’oeuvre for a dinner party. They are delicious hot or room temp. For a smoky kick, try filling jalapeno peppers with sausage and wrap with bacon then bake until crispy!