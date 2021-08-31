What’s Cooking: Chicken Sausage Stuffed Peppers

Sheet Tray Cooking: Chicken Sausage Stuffed Peppers
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 15-20 mins
Serves: 4-6 ppl
Ingredients:
- 1lb bulk chicken sausage or removed from casing. (I used an Erie gem, Larry’s Central Market’s signature chicken sausage which is stuffed with a mix of chicken, spinach, sundried tomatoes, cheeses and spices. DELICIOUS!)
- 1 Bag of multi colored mini sweet peppers, tops removed and peppers sliced open like a book lengthwise.
- Don’t worry if you cut all the way through and get 2 halves
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
- 1-2lbs of potatoes, sliced in half (Yukon, red or baby potatoes)
- 1 tsp house blend (salt, pepper, granulated garlic & onion)
- ½ tsp Italian seasoning
- Cherry tomatoes, optional
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 425.
- Cover a baking sheet tray with aluminum foil and mist with cooking spray
- Load each pepper with your chicken sausage and place them on one side of the baking sheet.
- Lay your halved potatoes on the other side of the tray with cut side down, season potatoes with house blend and drizzle with EVOO (extra virgin olive oil).
- Place tray in hot oven and bake until sausage is cooked, peppers are a little charred and potatoes are crispy on cut side and still fluffy inside. Should take about 20-25 mins. Enjoy!
Chef’s Note: The mini peppers make a wonderful heavy hors d’oeuvre for a dinner party. They are delicious hot or room temp. For a smoky kick, try filling jalapeno peppers with sausage and wrap with bacon then bake until crispy!